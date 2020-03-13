You are the owner of this article.
Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area
Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area

Closed sign

If your business or activity is closed, cancelled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.

SCHOOLS

* UNL — Classes cancelled next week, March 16-20, then classes moved to online after spring break for the rest of the semester. 

* Nebraska Wesleyan — Spring break extended through March 20, then the university will move to a distance-education format.

* Doane University — Classes canceled March 16-22, then will resume online or in virtual format.

* Southeast Community College — No classes March 16-20, then most classes will change to an online format. Technical courses and labs could still take place in person.

* Union College — Will transition to online-only classes on March 30 after extending its spring break a week.

EVENTS:

* College sports — All Husker and other NCAA athletics are shut down.

* PRCA Extreme Bulls Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding March 27-28, tickets refunded at point of purchase.

* Northeast United Church of Christ activities for Saturday and Sunday canceled.

* Statewide High School Invitational Exhibition — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Eisentrager Howard Gallery, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.

* Lincoln-Lancaster County Law Enforcement Memorial: Kuck Motorsports fundraiser — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Kuck Motorsports, 2251 Humphrey Ave. 

* First-Plymouth Church — All worship services, Saturday and Sunday, 2000 D St. 

* First-Plymouth at SouthPointe Christian Church — 9:15 a.m. worship services Saturday and Sunday, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
 
* Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Goes to Hollywood: Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 301 N. 12th St.
 
* Lincoln City Council Form — 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Union Bank, 4731 Calvert St. 
 
* Kick Butts Day — 8 a.m.-noon March 18. Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St. 
 
* Fiendish Plots screenings: Jennifer and Kevin McCoy — 5:30 p.m. March 20, Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Arts, 301 N. 12th St.
 
* National Quilting Day — National Quilt Study Center & Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., March 21, 1523 N. 33rd St. 
 
* National Day of Empathy — 10 a.m. March 25, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St. 
 
* Governor's Arts Awards — 3 p.m. March 27, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St.
 
POSTPONEMENTS: 
 
* Cher concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena April 20, rescheduled for Nov. 12.

* Super Diamond tribute to Neil Diamond Friday at the Lied, rescheduled for June 27.

* Lincoln Symphony Orchestra concert Saturday at the Lied, no date set for new performance.

