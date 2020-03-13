Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area

If your business or activity is closed, cancelled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.

SCHOOLS

* UNL — Classes cancelled next week, March 16-20, then classes moved to online after spring break for the rest of the semester.

* Nebraska Wesleyan — Spring break extended through March 20, then the university will move to a distance-education format.

* Doane University — Classes canceled March 16-22, then will resume online or in virtual format.

* Southeast Community College — No classes March 16-20, then most classes will change to an online format. Technical courses and labs could still take place in person.

* Union College — Will transition to online-only classes on March 30 after extending its spring break a week.

EVENTS:

* College sports — All Husker and other NCAA athletics are shut down.

* PRCA Extreme Bulls Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding March 27-28, tickets refunded at point of purchase.