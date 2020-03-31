Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area

If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, please email citydesk@journalstar.com.
EVENTS & MEETINGS
* Aging Partner's Senior Centers — all locations, fitness center, all classes and activities closing until further notice.
* Amigos — dining rooms are closed. The drive-thru windows are open.
* Baconfest — is postponed until August 23.
* Belmont Community Center — closed until further notice.
* Big Red Restaurant — open for carry-out and delivery orders, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
* Capital Humane Society — Adoptions will be by appointment only. Please call 402-441-4488 extension 1. Due to recommendations by the CDC, only one person will be allowed in the interaction room at a time, at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, to ensure that Capital Humane Society remains a safe place for patrons and staff. When you arrive for your appointment please call us at 402-441-4488 extension 1 to be let in the building.
* Culver's — Drive through is open and carry-out orders are available at 3 Lincoln locations, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; suspends dining in restaurant.
* 1500 Old Cheney Road 402 423 3990
* 4121 Pioneer Woods Drive, 402 488 4121
* 4940 N. 247th St., 402 435 8008
* Bodega's Alley — is closed temporarily, until further notice.
* Boy Scouts — All in person Council and District events, activities, and meetings, through March 31, are postponed or canceled.
* Bourbon Theatre — is temporarily closed, until further notice.
* Burkholder Project — First Friday, April 3 reception is canceled.
* Breslow Ice Hockey Center — temporarily closed, reopening April 1.
* Capital Jazz Society: Chez So Do — All events canceled through April 28, see website for current updates: artsincorporated.com
* Catholic Parish Fish Fry locations — canceled across the city.
* Chick-fil-A, Noodles and Runza dining rooms closed in Lincoln; drive-thru and delivery services still available.
* Civil rights conference — April 15, more information call 402-441-7624 or LCHR@lincoln.ne.gov
* Cleaning Academy at El Centro de las Americas —March 26 is canceled.
* Climate Concert: The House Explodes — 7 p.m. April 5, Unitarian Church of Lincoln, 6300 A St.
* College sports — All Husker and other NCAA athletics are shut down.
* Cornhusker Bank — All branches are closing their lobbies and offering services in drive-thrus only. In-person meetings and access to safe deposit boxes can be arranged through appointments, call 402-434-2265. More information: CornhuskerBank.com
* Gallery Nine — First Friday, April 3 reception canceled.
* Garden Club of Lincoln — April 13 meeting and tour of Campbell's nursery is cancelled.
* Gateway Mall — is closing and reopening April 6. Go to shoppinggatewaymall.com for updates.
* Goodwill — is voluntarily closing retail stores, however still accepting donations. Go to lincolngoodwill.org for current updates.
* The Apples Way, Vine Street, and 17th and Sumner locations are open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Donations are accepted during these hours.
* The York location is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and closed on Sunday.
* The North 27th Street, Downtown are closed for maintenance and renovations until further notice. Donations can be dropped off from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the 27th Street location and Downtown locations.
* Job Connection is closed for maintenance and renovations until further notice. For job search assistance, people are encouraged to visit www.lincolngoodwill.org for online learning or call 402-477-0436 fo job assistance.
* Graduate Hotel —is closing until further notice.
* Harold's Closet — temporarily closing.
* Hixson-Lied visting artist series at University of Nebraska-Lincoln — is canceled for the rest of the semester.
* Home Depot — Temporary changes to the stores including closing at 6 p.m. Opening hours will stay the same.
* Home Goods, Marshalls and TJ Maxx — are temporary closing for two weeks.
* Hopcat — temporarily closing, until it is safe to open again.
* Husker Lawn & Leisure Show: Lancaster Event Center — March 20-21, is canceled, the next show is March in 2021.
* Kick Butts Day — 8 a.m.-noon March 18, Nebraska State Capitol, canceled.
* Kiechel Fine Arts — closed to the public and not participating in First Friday in April.
* Kohl's — is temporarily closing stores until April 1.
* Lancaster County Assessor & Register of Deeds — is suspending walk-in customer service. Property taxes can be paid online, go to: lancaster.ne.gov/Treasurer
* Lancaster County Attorney — is on a modified office schedule including the following:
* Child Support office lobby (second floor), 605 building is closed.
* Main lobby, 575 S. 10th St. is open to the public between 10 a.m.-noon; also 2-4 p.m.
* Public needing assistance outside of these times can call 402-441-7321.
* Lancaster County Treasurer — closed to walk-in traffic.
* Lancaster County Republican Party County Convention — is canceled at this time and postponement of all other official activities, practicing social distancing and safety.
* Lancaster Veterans Service Center — The office will be open from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., but is closing to the public and walk-ins for claims assistance and in-person activities, until further notice.
* Veterans with claims having specific questions or other questions may request information via email at rringleinlancaster.ne.gov or call 402-441-7361.
* Veterans can get information about benefits by visiting the website at lancaster.ne.gov/484/Veterans-Service-Center
* Larson Lifestyle Center at Union College — is temporarily closing to the community.
* Legal Aid of Nebraska — is temporarily closed, including the walk-in center, go to lawhelpne.org for legal services online.
* Lincoln Board of Education —
* Lincoln Children's Museum — 1420 P St. is temporarily closed. Specific Programming Information:
* Memberships: The museum will be extending current memberships by the number of days we remain closed.
* Events: All upcoming museum sponsored events are postponed with the intention of rescheduling later in the year.
* Camps: As the situation unfolds, we will keep families updated on our plans for camps on April 10th, 13th, and beyond.
* Birthday Parties, Field Trips, and Private Rentals: Families and organizations with current reservations will be contacted directly with more information.
* Lincoln Children's Zoo — closed temporarily, until further notice.
* Lincoln Earth Day event — April 25, all in person activities are canceled.
* Lincoln Eagles Club — The Trustees of the Lincoln Eagles Club are continuing to follow the federal and state guidelines on opening again. An announcement will be made as soon as the restrictions are removed it is safe to gather again.
* Lincoln Electric System — business offices are closed; people can pay online or at retail locations. Les.com
* Lincoln Journal Star — lobby closed to the public.
* Lincoln Karate Clinic — is suspending classes, coaching sessions, testing and other off site learning beginning March 21, more information call 402-483-5425.
* Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health meeting and awards breakfast — 7:30 a.m. April 6, Lincoln Station, Great Hall is canceled, tickets are being refunded. Call Janette Johnson at 402 441 8045 or health.lincoln.ne.gov.
* Lincoln Literacy — Classes and public operations are temporarily suspended.
* Lincoln Marathon, Mayor's Run and Tabitha Miles for Meals Run canceled.
* LINC ONE — 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m.-noon, LINC ONE is offering services through drive-thrus only. All lobbies will be temporary closed until further notice. More information: 402-441-3563
* Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster County Corrections have canceled the remaining seven weeks of the 2020 Citizen’s Academy
* Lincoln Quilters Guild — April 13 meeting and April 14 workshop canceled.
* Lincoln Repair Cafe — 1-3 p.m. April 4, New Visions Church, 1610 S. 11th St.
* Lincoln Stars — USHL hockey season suspended until further notice.
* Lincoln Track Club — Due to the Center of Disease Control, there are restrictions on events for the next eight weeks. The following events are canceled: May 2, Mayor's Run; May 3, Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon.
* Lincoln Vision Center — is temporarily closing the office at 651 N. 56th St. The team will be contacting patients who are scheduled for routine eye exams during the next couple weeks to cancel appointments. Once the office reopens, the team will contact you to reschedule appointments. The team will continue to take emergency calls and reach out to patients scheduled for other types of visits, determining whether y appointments will be cancelled, or if other arrangements need to be made. Call Monday-Friday during the hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 402-466-0165 or after hours 402-580-4856.
* Lower Platte South Natural Resources District office — is closing to the public, Marcy 24, 3125 Portia St. Monthly Board of Directors and subcommittee meetings are going to be held remotely. Go to: lpsnrd.org for current updates or call 402-476-2729.
* Lutheran Family Services — therapy, support groups, classes and training are shifted to online format, go to: lfsneb.org
* LNK Spring Career Fair: Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-noon is canceled, and is going to be rescheduled for another date.
* LSF Sports Complex — limiting activities to 10 people or less, due to social distancing, until April 1.
* Nebraska Sports Store — store hours are adjusted to 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
* Madonna Rehabilitation Center — is suspending all external meetings, until further notice; visiting hours are temporarily restricted.
* Madsen's Bowling and Billards — is closed until further notice.
* Marcus Theatres in Lincoln — are closed until further notice.
* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — is closed temporarily, until further notice.
* Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach — The following changes are being made at the center.
* Boxed to-go meals will be provided from 11 am – 1 pm and 5– 6:30 pm, Monday – Friday. On Saturday and Sunday boxed to-go meals will be available from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm and 5:30 – 6:30 pm. Congregate meals are temporarily suspended until further notice.
* Monday – Friday the facility will only be open to guests using our laundry, shower and hygiene services by appointment. Because of the recommendation to limit gatherings to less than 10 people, the dining room will no longer be available as a day shelter.
* Education classes are suspended until further notice.
* Mayor's Arts Awards — April 14 to this fall, all ticket orders will be issued again for the new scheduled date, more information call 402474-2787 or artscene.org
* Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast — April 17 is canceled.
* Meadowlane Area Residents Association meeting — 7:30 p.m. April 16, at Cornhusker Bank on 84th, is postponed until a future date.
* Mental Health Counseling KICKS by Scott Walls — Online sessions for current patients can be scheduled as needed, call 402-430-6912 for arrangements. Concerned parents of youth 12-17 may call free of charge for a 10-15 minutes consultation regarding behavioral and mental health issues. Further sessions can be arranged as needed. Please call between 4:30-7:30 p.m.
* Norris Public Power District — temporarily closed to the public, call 800-858-4707 for information.
* Noyes Art Gallery — April 3, First Friday and April 24, Third Friday is canceled for the short term.
* Mapmaking: The Poetic Art of Kwame Dawes Exhibition — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Van Brunt Visitors Center, canceled.
* Nebraska Game and Parks — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed state park and recreation area playgrounds and play structures. All agency-sponsored events and activities scheduled through May 31 have been canceled including Schramm Education Center near Gretna, Indoor Activity Center Building at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Wildcat Hills Nature Center near Gering, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln. Game and Parks is continuing to keep open state park and recreation area grounds and trails, which provide adequate room for physical distancing. These recreation areas offer opportunities to hike and fish while maintaining 6-foot distance. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
* Game and Parks Commission public meeting and public hearing — 8:30 a.m. April 17 is canceled, Eagle View Group Lodge, Niobrara State Park, 89261 522 Avenue, Niobrara.
* Nebraska State Envirothon — April 29 is canceled. The qualifying teams were to compete at the Envirothon hosted at Lake Wanahoo near Wahoo. During the state competition, teams were to compete in hands-on environmental testing stations, as well as prepare and deliver an oral problem-solving presentation focusing on “Water Resources Management: Local control, local solutions.”
* PaNgea Stell Drum Band concert — April 23, is canceled.
* Panic Bar — is closed temporarily for the safety of staff and customers, until it is safe to gather again.
* People's City Mission Clinic — the Mission’s clinic will be closed until further notice, the building will be used for isolating patients with the COVID-19 virus if that becomes necessary.
* Planning Commission meeting — postponed for Wednesday.
* PRCA Extreme Bulls Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding — March 27-28, Pinnacle Bank Arena, canceled, tickets refunded at point of purchase.
* Red Deer Studio — Closed until further notice, questions call 402-435-1406.
* Senior Foundation Keystone award luncheon — May 21st is canceled, and there will be another luncheon in May of 2021.
* Sheldon Museum of Art — is closed until further notice. Updates will be provided as necessary. sheldonartmuseum.org
* Southeast Community College — is implementing cautionary measures, the following events including:
* All spring sports and competitions are cancelled at the Beatrice Campus.
* Remaining Spring Discovery Days are cancelled. Admissions staff is contacting all registered guests to answer questions and help explore other visit opportunities at SCC.
* Campus tours will be evaluated on an on-going basis. Individual campus tours have been cancelled for the week of March 16. Please continue to monitor https://www.southeast.edu/visitscc/ for updates.
* SCC Wellness Centers and gymnasiums are closed to students, faculty and staff until further notice.
* The Phi Theta Kappa academic awards ceremony and luncheon originally scheduled for April 22, is cancelled.
* The Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center will be changing hours of operation to 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday- Friday; closed on Saturdays.
* The Testing Centers are open, but only a maximum of 10 students can be in the Center at one time. https://www.southeast.edu/SocialDistancingWorkplacePractices/
* Residence Halls in Beatrice and Milford remain open for students at this time.
* Classes resume online starting March 30. Students are encouraged to contact their instructor for more information.
* South of Downtown Community Development Organization — Programming and community space closed to the public through March 30.
* Thursday Night Live Music series at Chez So Do — all events through March 31 are canceled. artsincorporated.org
* Toastmasters Conference — April 18 is canceled.
* Tomahawks Axe Throwing — is temporarily closing in the Haymarket, until the virus subsides.
* Torch Singer 101 Community Voice class — is canceled until further notice.
* VFW Post 3606 — is closed until April 30, also the Easter Egg April 5, hunt is canceled.
* West Haymarket JPA Board meeting — March 31, is canceled.
* Willard Community Center — Willard Community Center is closed until Monday, March 30, and opening with limited care on the March 30th, for families that register. If your child currently receives care and you have not filled out the child care needs assessment emailed out on Wednesday, March 18, please contact us at willard@willardcommunitycenter.org or 402-475-0805 to have one resent or if you have any questions.
*Women in Sales & Business — no meeting, April 8.
* YMCA — Closed for two weeks beginning March 17. All programs are also suspended.
* Zoo Bar — is closed temporarily, until further notice.
* 1867 Bar — is closed temporarily, until further notice.
SCHOOLS
* Catholic schools of Lincoln — The Diocesan Education Office closed all Catholic schools in the city of Lincoln, March 16-20, following a closure decision by Lincoln Public Schools.
* College View Academy -- With spring break extended one week, no classes, after-school activities or sports practices through March 29.
* Community Action Head Start Centers — Head Start Center, 2301 O St. and K Street Head Start Center, 1821 K St., will not be providing on-site services through April 3rd.
* Lincoln Public Schools — Classes, practices, rehearsals and competitions are canceled March 16-20.
* Lutheran schools of Lincoln — Schools closed March 16-27.
* University of Nebraska-Lincoln — Schools are closed until May 6. Classes are moved to online, for the rest of the semester.
* Nebraska Wesleyan University — Spring break extended through March 20, then the university will move to a distance-education format.
* Concordia University — Classes canceled through March 22, then will resume online only through April 3.
* Doane University — Classes are online or in virtual format.
* Southeast Community College —Classes will change to an online format. Technical courses and labs could still take place in person.
* Union College — Will transition to online-only classes on March 30 after extending its spring break a week.
* Wayne State, Peru State and Chadron State — Spring break is extended for a week to allow faculty to develop alternate means of instruction.
* Mid-Plains Community College — in-person classes canceled until March 28; online classes will continue as scheduled.
SCHOOL GRADUATION CANCELLATIONS: Nebraska State College system
* University of Nebraska, Lincoln — Graduates still wanting to participate in commencement, can do so via livestream, online with speaker John Cook, Husker Girls Volleyball coach. The registrar is sending all students an email, asking them to confirm their address, due April 10, for the degree to be mailed.
* University of Nebraska, Omaha — Graduates will be recognized through an online streaming commencement on May 8. In December the graduates will be able to take part in a commencement ceremony at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St., Omaha.
* University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha — There are plans to hold virtual ceremonies May 7 and 9. The graduates will have chances to participate in the December ceremony or any future ceremony.
* University of Nebraska, Kearney — Graduates are planning on having their commencements for spring and summer, on July 31.
* Universities at Chadron, Peru and Wayne State — A spokeswoman for the Nebraska State College System didn’t immediately answer an inquiry from The Associated Press about commencement plans for its campuses.
CHURCHES
* Christ Place Church — All in-person weekend worship services to online-only gatherings, go to christplace.church/updates
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — Worship services streamed via Facebook Live at 11 a.m. All church activities March 16-21 are canceled.
* First Lutheran Church — First Friday Jazz Concert is canceled, April 3, go to flclincoln.org for updates.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — Lent and Sunday worship is suspended until further notice. Worship will be streamed on Facebook Live (ImmanuelLutheranLincoln) Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Sunday 10:45 a.m.
* Piedmont Park Church: Journey to the Cross event — April 11, is canceled, got to piedmontparkMEDIA@gmail.com for questions.
* Southview Baptist Church — Sunday services and weekly activities canceled March 15-21.
* Sheridan Lutheran — is suspending all public gatherings including in-person worship, classes and outside groups. Join worship online Wednesdays at 6pm and Sundays at 9:45am; sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online. More information: sheridanlutheran.org
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — All in person activities and worship are suspended until further notice. Go to stlukelincoln.org for live streaming and information updates.
* Trinity Lutheran Church — No services and activities at this time.
Concerts and shows
* AARL Ham Radio Show — postponed to Oct. 31, Lancaster Event Center.
* Cher: Pinnacle Bank Arena — April 20 concert rescheduled for Nov. 12.
* City of Lincoln — April 14, postponed to this fall. Ticket orders will be reissued for rescheduled date.
* Feeding the Soul of the City -- March 26 Matt Talbot fundraiser rescheduled for June 4.
* Glenn Korff School of Music at UNL — All events, including concerts, are canceled in the Glenn Korff School of Music beginning March 14. Check website for rescheduling: music.unl.edu
* Hari Kondabohu: Bourbon Theatre — April 9 performance has been postponed.
* Indian Village Neighborhood Association annual meeting — 7 p.m. March 24, Southminster Church, postponed to later date.
* Kelli O'Hara Broadway: Lied Center — is rescheduled to July 24.
* Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra — LSO is canceling the rest of their 2019-20 season, in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus. The symphony plans to reschedule repertoire from these concerts on programs next season, and looks forward to sharing their 2020-21 season announcement with the public this spring.
* Lincoln Literacy — suspension of all in-person Lincoln Literacy classes, matches, and public operations will continue until further notice.
* Nebraska Jazz Orchestra performances — Catch a Rising Star, April 2 and Dave Stryker, guitarist, is canceled at this time.
* Nebraska Wesleyan — canceling the remainder of the Spring 2020 theater season.
* NSAA district and state speech contests postponed to a later date.
* Pippin: Lied Center for Performing Arts — April 1-April 12, 301 N. 13th St. Liedcenter.org
Nearby
United States Hockey League — the season is canceled, until next season.
