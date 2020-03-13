You are the owner of this article.
Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area
If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.

SCHOOLS

* LPS — Classes, practices, rehearsals and competitions are cancelled next week; LPS staff will develop plans to send review material home with students on their Chromebooks.

* UNL — Classes canceled next week, March 16-20, then classes moved to online after spring break for the rest of the semester. 

* Nebraska Wesleyan — Spring break extended through March 20, then the university will move to a distance-education format.

* Doane University — Classes canceled March 16-22, then will resume online or in virtual format.

* Southeast Community College — No classes March 16-20, then most classes will change to an online format. Technical courses and labs could still take place in person.

* Union College — Will transition to online-only classes on March 30 after extending its spring break a week.

* Wayne State, Peru State and Chadron State — Spring break is extended for a week to allow faculty to develop alternate means of instruction.

EVENTS:

* Boy Scouts — All in person Council and District events, activities, and meetings between Friday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 will be postponed or cancelled. 

* College sports — All Husker and other NCAA athletics are shut down.

* Community Free market — 10:30 a.m.-noon. March 21, Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St. has been cancelled. 

* First-Plymouth Church — All worship services, Saturday and Sunday, 2000 D St. 

* First-Plymouth at SouthPointe Christian Church — 9:15 a.m. worship services Saturday and Sunday, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

* Fiendish Plots screenings: Jennifer and Kevin McCoy — 5:30 p.m. March 20, Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Arts, 301 N. 12th St.

* Governor's Arts Awards — 3 p.m. March 27, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St.

* Kick Butts Day — 8 a.m.-noon March 18. Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St.  

* Lincoln-Lancaster County Law Enforcement Memorial: Kuck Motorsports fundraiser — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Kuck Motorsports, 2251 Humphrey Ave.  

* Lincoln City Council Forum — 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Union Bank, 4731 Calvert St. 

Lincoln Stars Hockey — season suspended until further notice. 

* Lincoln Quilters Guild — April 13 meeting and April 14 workshop is cancelled. 

* Lincoln-Reagan Dinner — 6:30 p.m. March 20. Lincoln Country Club, 3200 S. 24th has been postponed, new date to be announced.

* National Quilting Day — National Quilt Study Center & Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., March 21, 1523 N. 33rd St.  

* National Day of Empathy — 10 a.m. March 25, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St. 

* Lincoln Village Neighborhood Association Annual meeting: Southminster Church — 7 p.m. March 24, 2915 S. 16th St. 

* NET events — see netnebraska.org, go to coming up section for cancellations and postponements. 

* Northeast United Church of Christ activities for Saturday and Sunday canceled.

* PRCA Extreme Bulls Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding March 27-28, tickets refunded at point of purchase.

* Statewide High School Invitational Exhibition — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Eisentrager Howard Gallery, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.

* UNL Mapmaking: The Poetic Art of Kwame Dawes Exhibition — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Van Brunt Visitors Center, 313 N. 13th St. 

* Willard Center — Willard Community Center will be in alignment with Lincoln Public Schools, and be closed next week March 16 - March 20.

POSTPONEMENTS: 

* Beatles vs. Stones: Rococo Theatre — March 21 concert is postponed and rescheduled to March 20.

* Michael W. Smith concert: Rococo Theatre — March 27 concert is postponed, a new date has not been set yet.

* State speech competition has been postponed.

* Cher concert: Pinnacle Bank Arena — April 20, rescheduled for Nov. 12.

* Hari Kondabohu: Bourbon Theatre — April 9 has been postponed. 

* Super Diamond tribute to Neil Diamond Friday at the Lied, rescheduled for June 27.

* Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Goes to Hollywood: Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 301 N. 12th St, no set date for rescheduling. 

* Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire: Lied Center for Performing Arts —7:30 p.m. March 17, has been rescheduled to July 18.

