Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area

SCHOOLS

* LPS — Classes, practices, rehearsals and competitions are cancelled next week; LPS staff will develop plans to send review material home with students on their Chromebooks.

* UNL — Classes canceled next week, March 16-20, then classes moved to online after spring break for the rest of the semester.

* Nebraska Wesleyan — Spring break extended through March 20, then the university will move to a distance-education format.

* Doane University — Classes canceled March 16-22, then will resume online or in virtual format.

* Southeast Community College — No classes March 16-20, then most classes will change to an online format. Technical courses and labs could still take place in person.

* Union College — Will transition to online-only classes on March 30 after extending its spring break a week.