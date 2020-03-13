Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area

If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.
SCHOOLS
* LPS — Classes, practices, rehearsals and competitions are cancelled next week; LPS staff will develop plans to send review material home with students on their Chromebooks.
* UNL — Classes canceled next week, March 16-20, then classes moved to online after spring break for the rest of the semester.
* Nebraska Wesleyan — Spring break extended through March 20, then the university will move to a distance-education format.
* Doane University — Classes canceled March 16-22, then will resume online or in virtual format.
* Southeast Community College — No classes March 16-20, then most classes will change to an online format. Technical courses and labs could still take place in person.
* Union College — Will transition to online-only classes on March 30 after extending its spring break a week.
* Wayne State, Peru State and Chadron State — Spring break is extended for a week to allow faculty to develop alternate means of instruction.
EVENTS:
* Boy Scouts — All in person Council and District events, activities, and meetings between Friday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 will be postponed or cancelled.
* College sports — All Husker and other NCAA athletics are shut down.
* Community Free market — 10:30 a.m.-noon. March 21, Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St. has been cancelled.
* First-Plymouth Church — All worship services, Saturday and Sunday, 2000 D St.
* First-Plymouth at SouthPointe Christian Church — 9:15 a.m. worship services Saturday and Sunday, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
* Fiendish Plots screenings: Jennifer and Kevin McCoy — 5:30 p.m. March 20, Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Arts, 301 N. 12th St.
* Governor's Arts Awards — 3 p.m. March 27, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St.
* Kick Butts Day — 8 a.m.-noon March 18. Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St.
* Lincoln-Lancaster County Law Enforcement Memorial: Kuck Motorsports fundraiser — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Kuck Motorsports, 2251 Humphrey Ave.
* Lincoln City Council Forum — 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Union Bank, 4731 Calvert St.
* Lincoln Stars Hockey — season suspended until further notice.
* Lincoln Quilters Guild — April 13 meeting and April 14 workshop is cancelled.
* Lincoln-Reagan Dinner — 6:30 p.m. March 20. Lincoln Country Club, 3200 S. 24th has been postponed, new date to be announced.
* National Quilting Day — National Quilt Study Center & Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., March 21, 1523 N. 33rd St.
* National Day of Empathy — 10 a.m. March 25, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St.
* Lincoln Village Neighborhood Association Annual meeting: Southminster Church — 7 p.m. March 24, 2915 S. 16th St.
* NET events — see netnebraska.org, go to coming up section for cancellations and postponements.
* Northeast United Church of Christ activities for Saturday and Sunday canceled.
* PRCA Extreme Bulls Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding March 27-28, tickets refunded at point of purchase.
* Statewide High School Invitational Exhibition — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Eisentrager Howard Gallery, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.
* UNL Mapmaking: The Poetic Art of Kwame Dawes Exhibition — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Van Brunt Visitors Center, 313 N. 13th St.
* Willard Center — Willard Community Center will be in alignment with Lincoln Public Schools, and be closed next week March 16 - March 20.
POSTPONEMENTS:
* Beatles vs. Stones: Rococo Theatre — March 21 concert is postponed and rescheduled to March 20.
* Michael W. Smith concert: Rococo Theatre — March 27 concert is postponed, a new date has not been set yet.
* State speech competition has been postponed.
* Cher concert: Pinnacle Bank Arena — April 20, rescheduled for Nov. 12.
* Hari Kondabohu: Bourbon Theatre — April 9 has been postponed.
* Super Diamond tribute to Neil Diamond Friday at the Lied, rescheduled for June 27.
* Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Goes to Hollywood: Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 301 N. 12th St, no set date for rescheduling.
* Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire: Lied Center for Performing Arts —7:30 p.m. March 17, has been rescheduled to July 18.
Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday night that an 11th Nebraska resident has apparently contracted the…
Letters will be sent to school districts to encourage them to postpone school visits to the Capitol until next year.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
'It's really hard:' Concordia women's attempt at another national title stopped by growing coronavirus concerns
The news was heartbreaking for a team that had its sights set on defending its Division II national championship.
Father says Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19 'doing pretty good'; more cases confirmed in Omaha
The Douglas County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, pushing the total in Nebraska to 10.
If LPS had to close it would download material onto Chromebooks given to each student from sixth to 12th grade. Once downloaded, students wouldn’t need Wi-Fi access at home to get it.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
Two family members of the Omaha woman who became the first Nebraskan to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday also have tested positive for the disease.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School announced Saturday that they will be closed for a week, effective immediately.
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
At least two Lincoln nursing homes took steps to protect their residents Friday evening, after Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Nebraska's first c…
An Omaha woman has the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
Steve Glenn said he has experienced the sudden demand for face masks firsthand. Despite buying "a ton" of the masks, he said his hardware stores have had trouble keeping them in stock.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
UNL previously suspended all university-sponsored travel and study abroad trips to China, where the virus was initially discovered in the city of Wuhan.
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
All but two of the 13 people taken into quarantine in Omaha earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, the new version of the coronavirus…
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended its study abroad programs and faculty travel to China last week amid the global spread of coronavirus.