UNMC, Nebraska Medicine unveil plans for $2B project in Omaha

The details of a potentially $2 billion proposal to transform the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus over the next decade were scant.

But leaders at UNMC and Nebraska Medicine say the state-of-the-art tower or towers proposed for the northwest corner of the medical center campus would replace older facilities and become a new hub for education, research and treatment.

"We want the medical center to continue to be a prime mover in propelling Nebraska's economy to new heights," UNMC Chancellor Jeff Gold said in a news release Thursday. "This project will do just that. It will strengthen our position as a leading generator of economic growth."

Gold said the proposed center will expand UNMC's ability to train more health care professionals, recruit new faculty and staff and attract federal research funding, corporate investment and patients globally.

Envisioned as a public-private partnership, Nebraska Medicine CEO James Linder said the new facility will build on the med center's previous success treating patients with infectious diseases like the Ebola virus as well as training health care workers to provide care in disease hot spots.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}