UNMC doctor says loss of smell could be key symptom of COVID-19

A link between loss of smell and COVID-19 is being investigated by medical experts.

Nebraska Medicine ear, nose and throat specialist Christie Barnes has been investigating with Nebraska Medicine infectious disease experts. In a video interview with UNMC, Barnes addressed the link to COVID-19 and how it could affect patients.

Barnes said over the past couple weeks, UNMC has seen more patients that complain of loss of sense of smell with minimal additional symptoms of COVID-19.

"There's a good percentage of patients that may have a lack of sense of smell and be essentially otherwise be asymptomatic or just have come very mild symptoms," she said.

She said patients who experience loss of sense of smell could be urged to self-isolate.

"Unfortunately, with this particular virus and the reason it's spreading among us like wildfire is that there's so many people that are relatively asymptomatic and they're essentially carriers," she said. "They're spreading it without knowing they're doing so."