UNMC doctor says loss of smell could be key symptom of COVID-19

A link between loss of smell and COVID-19 is being investigated by medical experts.
Nebraska Medicine ear, nose and throat specialist Christie Barnes has been investigating with Nebraska Medicine infectious disease experts. In a video interview with UNMC, Barnes addressed the link to COVID-19 and how it could affect patients.
Barnes said over the past couple weeks, UNMC has seen more patients that complain of loss of sense of smell with minimal additional symptoms of COVID-19.
"There's a good percentage of patients that may have a lack of sense of smell and be essentially otherwise be asymptomatic or just have come very mild symptoms," she said.
She said patients who experience loss of sense of smell could be urged to self-isolate.
"Unfortunately, with this particular virus and the reason it's spreading among us like wildfire is that there's so many people that are relatively asymptomatic and they're essentially carriers," she said. "They're spreading it without knowing they're doing so."
Thinking something tastes bland is one way Barnes said people might notice the symptom.
"That really is the loss of sense of smell they are perceiving," she said. "It's not necessarily that this virus effects your sense of taste, it's in fact the smell itself."
Barnes said some patients are concerned with not regaining their sense of smell, but she said that is a rare occurrence.
Discovering that loss of smell as a symptom of COVID-19 gives providers the opportunity to tell people it could be their only symptom, according to Barnes.
"I think this may be another piece of the puzzle," she said. "This may be an opportunity for us to get the word out that if you have these symptoms, this may be the only sign you will have of this viral infection."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.