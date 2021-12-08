UNL student wins 'Forged in Fire' for second time, takes home $10,000

However, the show didn’t play out exactly as he expected.

In the first round, the judges couldn’t make a decision and ended up keeping all four contestants. Two were eliminated in the second round.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” Arias said.

Arias crafted a 52-inch German longsword in the final episode, which was his winning ticket.

In the final round, the two contestants were sent home to their own forges, or shops, and had several days to work on their swords before flying back to Stamford, Connecticut, for testing and results.

As he stood waiting to hear who won, Arias was confident but knew that the judges had critiques for each of the two swords.

Immediately after winning, he called his parents to share the news. While they were both excited, Arias said, they had high expectations for him.

Competing on "Forged in Fire" had been a longtime dream for Arias.

Growing up, he had a lot of hobbies and got into blacksmithing at about 10 years old when his grandpa gave him his first coal forge.