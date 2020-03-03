UNL student preparing for run across the country to raise money, awareness for cancer

Because her grandmother died when she was only 10, Le said she didn't fully grasp what had happened.

"I didn't really understand the whole gravity of the situation, and I definitely never honored her the right way," she said. "I want to dedicate this to her, because it's finally something that I've done for her and it's not something she does for me."

Le has done more than running to help those affected by cancer. In January, she cut off 10 inches of her hair and donated it to Children with Hair Loss, a nonprofit in Michigan that provides free wigs to children. She plans to make another donation to the nonprofit before this summer's run — and, this time, she'll shave her head entirely and donate almost a foot of hair.

As part of the run, Le is collecting money for the Ulman Foundation and its programs with the goal of raising $4,500. So far, she's raised $1,910, including donations made to her Facebook page. Donations for her campaign can be made at https://give.ulmanfoundation.org/4k-2020/HanRuns.