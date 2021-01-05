UNL professor Kwame Dawes to be new editor of 'American Life in Poetry' column

Dawes said he will continue the core principles of the column: fusing and providing poetry in places some may not expect, such as a newspaper. But he's aware of the modern changes facing print media and how that could affect the poetry in the column.

"For the column to continue to be relevant, we have to be aware of the different ways in which people consume their daily news," he said. "And so it is our plan to stay abreast of these changes in how we think of 'publishing' the column."

Dawes' most recently published work is a book of poems called "Nebraska" (2019), in which odes to the Midwestern landscape and Nebraska traits are settled into the background of the poetry.

A migrant of many locales and ways of life, Dawes said he associates Nebraska with the work he has done here.

"I would have to say that a place becomes valuable to me when it is connected with the stages of my family's life," he said. "My children became adults in Nebraska. ... My wife, Lorna, and I have entered the next stage of our lives (in Nebraska)."

He said if he ever left the state, he would miss the light here the most.

"There is something truly healthy for me about the generosity of sunlight that this landscape offers, and I am grateful for it," he said.