UNL professor explores harmful effects of idealized 'mommy content'

As the number of social media users has grown in recent years, platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok have seen an explosion of "mommy content" portraying the experiences of mothers.

But an increase in that kind of content has led to harmful idealized depictions of motherhood, according to Ciera Kirkpatrick, an associate advertising and public relations professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"It's always been an issue, but now anyone can post these portrayals and they're more accessible," she said.

She recently reflected on her experiences as a mother in her dissertation, studying how social media depictions of motherhood impact other mothers' perceptions and attitudes.

Becoming a new mom at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was less than ideal for Kirkpatrick.

Being cautious about leaving her home led to spending more time scrolling through social media.

She said she already felt societal pressure when it came to the expectations of motherhood — what to do or not do with your kid — and felt those expectations mounting as she encountered "mommy influencers" on her feed.

Ciera Kirkpatrick

Ciera Kirkpatrick, an associate advertising and public relations professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, recently studied how social media depictions of motherhood could affect how women perceive their own experiences.

The idealized portrayals were nothing new, Kirkpatrick says.

"In the '70s and '80s, you'd see profiles of celebrity moms in magazines that painted a picture of a perfect mother who loved motherhood," Kirkpatrick says. "You saw nothing but positive experiences."

The same thing is happening now, just in a new medium, Kirkpatrick says.

In her study, Kirkpatrick exposed 464 new mothers to Instagram posts from "mommy influencers" and everyday moms. Of the 20 posts, half presented an idealized portrayal of motherhood, while the other half were more authentic portrayals.

Through her research, she found that exposure to the idealized portrayals of motherhood on social media increased anxiety and envy among the mothers.

Ciera Kirkpatrick scrolls on social media

Ciera Kirkpatrick recently reflected on her experiences as a mother in her dissertation, studying how social media depictions of motherhood impact other mothers' perceptions and attitudes.

Much like her previous research on the effects of social media on body image and self esteem, Kirkpatrick says this idealized portrayal of motherhood is not just an influencer or celebrity problem.

Unlike prior research on the topic, Kirkpatrick's study found that it was the idealized content itself that was causing envy and anxiety, not the source of the posts.

Another key finding that she hopes will help other mothers is that much of the glamorized mommy content is staged.

"Oftentimes, some of these mommy influencers will rent an Airbnb for the weekend to film content and portray the image of a put-together mom and a clean home," Kirkpatrick says.

She hopes her research will help mothers know that much of the content they're seeing is false depictions and that their experience is normal.

Lisa Armitage Pulley, a mom of two from Kansas, says the depictions of motherhood on social media at times makes her feel as if she isn't doing enough.

Lisa-Marie Armitage Pulley and husband Jared Pulley with their sons

Lisa-Marie Armitage Pulley and husband Jared Pulley with their sons.

"Social media can be great, it's great for mom groups, but there's an ugly side of it where you're comparing and you can only take so much of it," Armitage Pulley says.

What can help, Armitage Pulley says, is leaning on other mom friends and being real with each other about motherhood in person and online.

Kirkpatrick's biggest goal with her research is for health care professionals to use it to educate new mothers.

She hopes her findings can be part of educational videos hospitals often have parents watch before being sent home.

Kirkpatrick believes her research can have lasting effects because a mother's mental health carries over and impacts the children.

"If we're not taking care of ourselves, then it's hard for us to take care of the other people in our lives," she said.

