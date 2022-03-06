UNL junior focuses on laying a foundation for Brother2Brother program

For many students of color, navigating a predominantly white institution can make some aspects of college difficult.

A lack of diversity in classrooms is one reason University of Nebraska-Lincoln junior Michael Sanders believes it’s more difficult for students of color to get involved in campus organizations, especially younger students.

“I was almost peer pressured to get involved on campus, but in a good way and I’m glad I did,” said Sanders, a computer science major who is now a member of the UNL Afrikan Peoples Union (APU), a senator for the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska (ASUN), as well as a STEM Connect scholar.

Sanders is also the president of Brother2Brother, a program within UNL's Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services that aims to build a community of support for men of color on campus.

Sanders credits Batool Ibrahim, president of ASUN, for encouraging him and many other students of color to get involved in any way possible. Now Sanders hopes to have a similar impact through the organizations he's a part of. He said he believes he has an obligation to do more than just get his education while at UNL.

“Automatically, as a minority, we can relate to any other minority," he said. "We may not be able to fully understand or grasp their struggle but we know the struggle. It’s something we can embrace together, so it helps having community.”

Sanders says a lack of diversity among students, staff and faculty makes it more likely for students of color to shy away from resources on campus, such as mental health services.

Those kinds of issues are behind Brother2Brother’s mantra of M³ — Mental Health, Masculinity and Money Management, three areas especially important for men of color, Sanders said.

Brother2Brother is always recruiting new students to broaden the group's diverse backgrounds. Past events have included trivia nights and video game tournaments.

Although he worries about having enough time for everything he'd like to accomplish within Brother2Brother, Sander said he's proud to be laying the foundation for those to come.

“Foundation is my mantra," he said. "Just start something, build something. Even if I can’t finish it, my nephews will finish it. If I can’t finish it, the freshmen will finish it, and then the next set of freshmen.”

