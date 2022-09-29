UNL Iranian students stage rally in support of women's rights in home country

Members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Iranian student organization gathered outside the Nebraska Union on Wednesday to offer support for the women's rights protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

"For the past 43 years, Iranian women have been living a double life," UNL graduate student Kimia Ameri said. "One at home and one out in society. Public violence and harassment against women not wearing a hijab in accordance with Islamic Republic government standards have become common."

According to Ameri, girls as young as 6 years old have been denied entry to schools and other public spaces for failing to meet rigorous modesty standards.

Amini was arrested earlier this month by morality police in the country's capital, Tehran, and died in custody, according to The Associated Press. Her death has sparked nearly two weeks of widespread unrest across Iran.

The group on UNL's campus Wednesday initiated a call-and-response chant, switching between calling out Amini's name and the phrase, "Women! Life! Freedom!"

"We, the Iranian community, are asking you to be our voice," Ameri said.

According to recent UNL graduate Pegah, who wished not to be named for fear that family members in Iran could be harmed, the phrase was originally a Kurdish slogan that has since been translated into Farsi and popularized across the country.

"We are not a tool, we are not an object, we are people," Pegah said. "We should live as we like. … I experienced what she did, I know how she felt and I want to be her voice."

According to Pegah, while still in Iran, the morality police arrested her three times, once solely because her dress was purple.

Seam Salamifar noted that although the Iranian community in Lincoln is large, many don't feel safe to speak out publicly because they are scared their family members still in Iran will face repercussions.

"We need the support of all people," Salamifar said. "Please reach to your officials, please reach to your representatives. Ask to be the voice of the unheard, ask to support these people, ask to support the young people fighting for their basic human rights. Everyone can make a difference and we need the support of each one of you."