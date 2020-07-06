UNL interviews interim police chief for permanent position

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will interview the man vying to become its new chief of University Police on Tuesday.

Hassan Ramzah, who is already working as the interim chief, is the lone candidate after the other finalist recently withdrew from consideration, said Leslie Reed, UNL public affairs director.

Ramzah has been with the department since 2016.

The position drew dozens of applicants when it was posted in February, Reed said, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the hiring until in-person interviews were possible.

Ramzah took part in a forum for student organizations Monday night and will be interviewed by a full panel Tuesday that includes representatives from student government, the faculty senate, Greek organizations and Lincoln community leaders.

UNL expects to announce the hire by the end of the month, Reed said. Ordinarily, UNL would hold a public forum with the candidate, but the pandemic made that impossible.

The chief of police is responsible for oversight of all campus law enforcement activity, including security at athletic events.

Former UNLPD Chief Owen Yardley held the position from 2001 until his retirement last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.