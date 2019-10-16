Colton Arias, an 18-year-old bladesmith, never thought he would make an appearance on the TV show he has been watching for the last couple years.
On Oct. 23, Arias will be on TV screens across the country on the History Channel's "Forged in Fire."
"Forged in Fire" is a competition show where four bladesmiths compete for $10,000 by recreating different historical swords.
Arias said he was originally contacted to do the show when he was 17, but wasn't old enough at the time to make an appearance. He said scouts from the show reached out again once he turned 18.
"I sell custom knives on my Instagram page, and one of the scouts saw it," Arias said. "When I was old enough to do the show and they reached out again, they flew me out to New York in late July."
Arias has been forging knives for the last six years. He said he was introduced to the trade after his grandfather gave him one of his old forges.
"He gave it to me because he didn't really know how to use it," Arias said. "I figured it out from there and started teaching myself after watching videos and reading books about old knives."
According to Arias, he is only the second Nebraskan to appear on the show.
"It's really surreal to be on national television doing what I love to do."
The "Forged in Fire" episode will air at 8 p.m. on the History Channel.