UNL forensic science students get hands-on experiences in new crime scene house

After years of being crammed into a storage room, students in the forensic science program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln now have a bigger space to get hands-on experience in mock crime scene investigation.

The university recently completed renovations to an abandoned house near East Campus — giving the forensic science program a facility that director Michael Adamowicz had asked for since his arrival at UNL in 2016.

“Having a crime scene house is a really powerful asset for any forensic science program because it creates a learning laboratory," he said. "That is something you can't get in a normal university building. It's a space that you can't really replicate in a classroom.”

The house, which had been unoccupied for years and was at one point scheduled for demolition, was badly dilapidated and needed to be stripped to the studs.

Renovations began in 2018, but COVID-19 halted the project.

Even when renovations began again last fall, the project faced the challenges of the skyrocketing prices of building materials, including lumber.

During the time that the house was unoccupied, several squatters and animals had come and gone, leaving drug paraphernalia, knee-high amounts of garbage and bodily fluids.

“At one point they pulled a piece of drywall off because we had to strip it down to the studs, and the entire space between two studs was up to about 3 feet high filled with dead roaches. So they pulled it off and all these dead roaches came spilling,” Adamowicz said.

The storage room in Filley Hall that previously served as the classroom for mock crime scenes could only hold two to three students at a time. The house, which is about 1,100 square feet, is more suitable.

The university has also placed a junked car on the property for use during mock crime scene investigations.

Faculty members — from firearms experts to forensic chemists — will set up evidence throughout the house and property.

Students will collect evidence, such as weapons, bodily fluids, fingerprints, footprints and tire tracks, and later examine the evidence in a lab.

This summer, the university plans to add furniture to the house in order to create more realistic crime scenes. They plan to acquire furniture through garage sales and donations.

The Forensic Science program is also looking to partner with University Police and the Lincoln Police Department, which might use the facility for their own training programs.

Reach the writer at emejia@journalstar.com

