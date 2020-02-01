UNL curling club hosts first tournament at Breslow Center

“We just like curling,” Gunderson said. “And that’s all that matters when you come to curling practice.”

The club is committed to growing the sport both at the university and in the community, Gunderson said. He said it hosts “Learn to Curl” events throughout the school year to create an environment for people unfamiliar with curling to try the sport, as well as supporting new members on its practice squad to help them learn curling. Gunderson said he wants to help grow the sport in the community and make it as accessible as possible for all who want to try.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not a complex sport,” he said. “Throw rocks on ice.”

Tucker Loosbrock, social chair for the club, said the club has placed second, second and fifth the past three years at nationals. While the team has a couple of members who curled before college, he said most picked it up once they got to UNL, himself included.

Loosbrock said the Huskers have a friendly rivalry with the curling team from the University of Minnesota. He said games between the teams serve as a trophy match, and the winner gets a cardigan with half Husker and half Gopher decoration that is called the "Gophusker."