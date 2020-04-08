UNL Campus Recreation reaches students remotely

Cole Horner isn't likely to forget the day the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus came to a screeching halt. It was his birthday.
When classes were canceled that day, so were many other parts of his senior year. His friends scattered, he moved home and he would no longer be able to play on the men's club soccer team at UNL.
But one community Horner is a part of is working to provide students with a sense of connection and engagement.
UNL Campus Recreation, which works to build community on campus through intramural sports, has refused to let the coronavirus restrictions get in the way of that mission. Intramural sports and other activities have shifted online to allow students to connect while they are physically apart.
Logan Kahler, a support specialist for intramural sports at Campus Rec, said they have begun providing remote esports opportunities for students, as well as a remote running program and Zoom trivia nights. He said the staff created the programs in the hope that students will be able to engage and interact with one another from wherever they are.
Kahler said they have previously held in-person esports events, but this is the first time they've held an online league. Entrants will be able to play each other in the latest versions of NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA, NHL, MLB: The Show and Rocket League, a soccer game involving cars.
"We get a pretty good response when it comes to Rocket League," Kahler said.
He said the league allows students to play any other entrant at any time and that students must play five games a week. The student with the best win percentage at the end of each week will receive a T-shirt. The league will run until finals week, and students can sign up at any time.
The league has about 75 members, Kahler said, and it continues to grow weekly.
He said they are also hosting a digital running group, where students will use an app to track their distance and time and submit their results each week. The distances required will increase weekly from a 5K to a full marathon.
While this isn't an ideal set of circumstances, Kahler said he's glad Campus Rec can continue to create chances for students to interact and feel as if they are a part of a community. He said there was some skepticism about remote programs, but staff ultimately agreed it was their best option.
"We're always looking for ways to build community," he said.
Zac Brost, assistant director for intramural sports, said they were happy to create remote chances.
"If that is the best we can do for them right now, then that is what we are going to do," he said.
While it wasn't easy to close the building and watch students leave campus, Brost said it was important to keep students engaged.
"As programmers, I think it's kind of in our DNA," he said.
Brost said the transition to online classes could be difficult for some students, and a sense of community could be useful to them in any way they can get it.
"Students are still looking for that sense of 'This is my place; these are my people,'" he said.
Karlie Fines, a staff assistant for Campus Rec and a junior secondary music education major, said she's participating in the remote running event to keep herself engaged and active. As a musician, she said leaving school was tough, because it meant missing rehearsals, recitals and lessons.
The program, she said, has helped her natural competitive nature, and she's run 40 miles since the beginning of the program.
"I'm just trying to keep up and stay active," she said.
Horner, unable to play his favorite sport in person, is playing in the online FIFA league and has enjoyed it so far despite a 6-0 loss in his first game. He's also participated in the online trivia, which he said was a good way to see his peers.
But no online league can replace the final semester of his senior year, and he's still sad about all the things he'll miss. But the chance to interact with other students through the programs has been helpful.
"It just shows that they care about us, no matter what's going on," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
