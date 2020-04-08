UNL Campus Recreation reaches students remotely

While it wasn't easy to close the building and watch students leave campus, Brost said it was important to keep students engaged.

"As programmers, I think it's kind of in our DNA," he said.

Brost said the transition to online classes could be difficult for some students, and a sense of community could be useful to them in any way they can get it.

"Students are still looking for that sense of 'This is my place; these are my people,'" he said.

Karlie Fines, a staff assistant for Campus Rec and a junior secondary music education major, said she's participating in the remote running event to keep herself engaged and active. As a musician, she said leaving school was tough, because it meant missing rehearsals, recitals and lessons.

The program, she said, has helped her natural competitive nature, and she's run 40 miles since the beginning of the program.

"I'm just trying to keep up and stay active," she said.

Horner, unable to play his favorite sport in person, is playing in the online FIFA league and has enjoyed it so far despite a 6-0 loss in his first game. He's also participated in the online trivia, which he said was a good way to see his peers.