UNL announces COVID-19 testing plans, other precautions for fall semester

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, faculty and staff will have access to COVID-19 testing this fall through a University Health Center partnership with Test Nebraska.
The plan, announced by Chancellor Ronnie Green in an email to students and staff this week, includes an on campus testing center open to all students, faculty and staff who desire testing or are symptomatic. Further details, including the facility's hours of operation, will be made available before classes resume.
If a student tests positive, they are encouraged to reach out to professors about the course content and assignments they will miss while isolating.
Students, faculty, staff and alumni are also being asked to sign a pledge dubbed the "Cornhusker Commitment," which encourages mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and vigilant self-monitoring for symptoms.
Those returning to the university will be asked to use the 1-Check COVID-19 screening app, created by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which provides a safe and private series of questions to ascertain risk and recommend further action if needed.
All students and employees will be given two cloth masks, and instructors may request a plastic face shield through their department chairs. HVAC systems in campus buildings are being update to pull more fresh air inside, and stronger filters are being fitted to mitigate transmission.
All university-sponsored international travel is prohibited until further notice, and domestic travel outside of Nebraska is strongly discouraged. An approval process has been created for university-sponsored domestic travel deemed absolutely necessary.
UNL will continue to work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and further details on COVID-19 related policies will be announced before classes resume.
“The last six months have brought an unprecedented level of change as we moved all learning to a remote basis in the spring and as we’ve undertaken the comprehensive, detailed and interconnected planning necessary to safely returning to a level of in-person instruction in the fall,” Green said. “It has been, and continues to be, a herculean task — and our UNL community has delivered.”
