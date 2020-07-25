UNL announces COVID-19 testing plans, other precautions for fall semester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, faculty and staff will have access to COVID-19 testing this fall through a University Health Center partnership with Test Nebraska.

The plan, announced by Chancellor Ronnie Green in an email to students and staff this week, includes an on campus testing center open to all students, faculty and staff who desire testing or are symptomatic. Further details, including the facility's hours of operation, will be made available before classes resume.

If a student tests positive, they are encouraged to reach out to professors about the course content and assignments they will miss while isolating.

Students, faculty, staff and alumni are also being asked to sign a pledge dubbed the "Cornhusker Commitment," which encourages mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and vigilant self-monitoring for symptoms.

Those returning to the university will be asked to use the 1-Check COVID-19 screening app, created by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which provides a safe and private series of questions to ascertain risk and recommend further action if needed.