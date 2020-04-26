UNL administrator competes on 'The Price Is Right'

"Come on down!"
Like many avid TV game show watchers, Marco Barker had always imagined his name following the command.
But when it really happened, he could barely believe it.
"It was actually kind of an out-of-body experience," he said of being chosen to compete on "The Price Is Right." "I just assumed there was maybe someone else with the same name."
Barker, who was one of 300 people in the audience, had planned a trip to California with his partner around seeing the show live. It was early February when their episode was filmed — well before any coronavirus-related shutdowns.
Barker said his partner — who is possibly an even bigger fan of the show than him — wasn't jealous that his name got called. He was pretty shocked, though.
"I mean, it was just surreal," said Barker, who is the vice chancellor of diversity and inclusion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. "I was so caught off-guard."
Part of the excitement of the show, Barker said, are all the possibilities. When he first got to the set, decked out in the customary costume, seeing the famous big wheel and having everything filmed in real time was "eye-opening." And, of course, host Drew Carey.
Though the episode hasn't aired yet — it's coming to your living room Tuesday — Barker is looking forward to his family's reaction to seeing him on TV.
"I still haven't told them," he said. "I'm expecting some pretty surprised calls."
According to Barker, it was his grandmother who instilled a love of the show in him. When he was young and watching it with her, his grandmother reportedly loved then-host Bob Barker.
For Marco Barker, it's the intergenerational nature of the show that makes having an appearance so significant to him.
"My grandmother passed away years ago, but she would have loved seeing me play the game," he said. "You can look back at history through this show, which I absolutely love."
Since returning to Lincoln, Barker has been working from home and looking forward to the show airing.
But, for the time being, Barker isn't planning to make another appearance on TV anytime soon. According to him, that bug has been caught and let go.
"It was on my bucket list, and now it's checked off," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com
