UNL administrator competes on 'The Price Is Right'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Come on down!"

Like many avid TV game show watchers, Marco Barker had always imagined his name following the command.

But when it really happened, he could barely believe it.

"It was actually kind of an out-of-body experience," he said of being chosen to compete on "The Price Is Right." "I just assumed there was maybe someone else with the same name."

Barker, who was one of 300 people in the audience, had planned a trip to California with his partner around seeing the show live. It was early February when their episode was filmed — well before any coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Barker said his partner — who is possibly an even bigger fan of the show than him — wasn't jealous that his name got called. He was pretty shocked, though.

"I mean, it was just surreal," said Barker, who is the vice chancellor of diversity and inclusion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. "I was so caught off-guard."

Part of the excitement of the show, Barker said, are all the possibilities. When he first got to the set, decked out in the customary costume, seeing the famous big wheel and having everything filmed in real time was "eye-opening." And, of course, host Drew Carey.