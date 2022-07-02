 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Nebraska-Lincoln unveils virtual parking system

For students and staff at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, gone are the days of standing in long lines outside Parking and Transit Services, unpeeling sticker backs and hoping they stay stuck. Now, commuters can enjoy the luxury of virtual, sticker-free parking.

UNL Parking and Transit Services launched license plate-recognition parking software Friday, allowing students to park without a physical decal.

Students may register up to five license plates for the school year, although only one vehicle with the same permit may be on campus at one time.

The system mostly applies to commuter lots, as garages still use hang tags to open the gate arms. However, Daniel Carpenter, director of Parking and Transit Services, said it’s one step in the process to go completely virtual.

“So it's kind of an improvement system-wise in the future, but definitely an efficiency for each of the campuses,” Carpenter said.

He said the system has been in the works since 2020, and staff is excited to finally utilize the software that is already in place at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Parking prices will not change, and lots will still be closely monitored by parking staff. However, the only stickers required on UNL lots are R01 and R02 event stickers, which staff and students may purchase in addition to registering their license plate.

The system also will also catch parking violators with ease.

Annual permits through June 30 are no longer valid. Those wishing to register their vehicle may do so online or in person at the Parking and Transit office.

Carpenter is looking forward to future advancements, which will include a mobile app that will help drivers find parking spaces.

Parking updates seek to make it as convenient as possible to be a commuter student.

“This is one step on a number of technology enhancements that we plan on doing,” Carpenter said. “We hope to build upon that to make parking easier. For folks on campus, that's the ultimate goal: How can we best serve the campus community?”

 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

