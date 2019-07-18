The executive director of United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County has submitted his resignation.
The board of directors announced on Thursday its executive director, Brian Wachman, will resign effective Sept. 30, according to a news release. After that, Wachman will serve as a consultant to the board on special projects through Jan. 31, 2020.
Wachman became the executive director in January 2005 after joining the United Way in 2000. Under his leadership, the Lincoln and Lancaster County office grew to be a top 100 United Way office out of more than1,200 nationwide.
Wachman oversaw the "Engage, Empower, Graduate" initiative, which has provided funds for supplementary programs at McPhee and Campbell elementary schools.
Wachman has also helped raise $850,000 for the United Way Foundation for its mission of helping children, families and individuals have the opportunity to succeed in school and life.
"We understand and support his desire to pursue other opportunities at this stage in his career, having spent nearly 30 years in the United Way field," said Board President Linda Robinson-Rutz.
The board announced it will immediately begin a search for Wachman's replacement.