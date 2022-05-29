Union Bank and Trust president, bankers partner with local effort to help Ukrainian refugees

Union Bank and Trust's Andy Kafka, never thought his daily endeavors would bring him to Warsaw, where thousands of Ukrainians have sought refuge.

Then again, the bank's vice president HAS always preached to his children that community boundaries extend far beyond Lincoln.

Kafka, along with 10 other Union Bank and Trust bankers and President Angie Muhleisen, recently traveled to Warsaw to figure out the needs of Ukrainian refugees there.

On the morning of Feb. 24, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Several cities were destroyed by Russian troops as peaceful residential areas were bombed, leaving several children orphaned.

Although Kafka and his wife have always lived in Lincoln, they've tried to teach their children to be engaged in global issues because not everyone is as fortunate as they are.

Aside from making a donation to help the people of Ukraine, there wasn't much else he thought he could do.

However, once Muhleisen heard of Steve Glenn's Operation Safe Harbor -- a project that is raising money and sending volunteers to help Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw -- an opportunity opened up for Kafka.

While Muhleisen always wanted to make a big donation to help refugees, she wanted the donation to go toward a specific need.

After two weeks in Warsaw, talking with countless refugees, they kept coming back to a need that is sometimes overlooked: the mental health care of those displaced people.

From the beginning, Muhleisen partnered with Operation Safe Harbor to provide additional funding for their efforts of helping Ukrainian refugees, but she wanted to help them on the volunteer front as well.

Through conversations at work, she knew how much her employee's also cared about the cause.

On April 12, Muhleisen announced to her team that she was going to Warsaw to volunteer and intended to take some employees with her.

Although, dozens of employees were eager to be a part of this effort, only a few would be chosen to go.

All bank employees that wanted to join Muhleisen were instructed to write a one-page essay stating why they wanted to volunteer and why they should be selected.

Kafka wrote that he wanted to set an example for his children to do more. Although he knew this meant being away from his family for some time, he felt a responsibility to help those in need.

Three days later, after reading through more than 50 essays, Muhleisen made her decision. She sent out an email with a list of those bank employees selected for the trip.

"She stated that this was a big commitment and that if anybody changed their mind, she'd understand. But nobody changed their mind -- we all wanted to help," Kalfka said.

After meeting with Glenn and getting all the logistics of the trip sorted out, Muhleisen along with seven employees, left for Warsaw on May 13.

To ensure they left enough rooms for refugees, the bankers were split into two groups of volunteers. Seven left with Muhleisen, and the other four left for Warsaw on May 17.

During their two weeks, Muhleisen and her team helped refugees with medical needs, groceries, paperwork and organized activities for the children to do.

Some of the activities organized for the children were trips to the park, waterpark and zoo.

Through building relationships with the refugees, the need for more mental health resources for them became more apparent to Muhleisen and her team.

One worried mother spoke with Kafka about her concern for her 10-year-old daughter's mental health.

"After being close to the bombings and having to leave her father behind who had to stay to fight, the daughter became very withdrawn," Kafka observed.

While some UBT volunteers spent time entertaining the children, others partnered with adults to help them find more permanent housing and figure out the finances of it all.

“Despite what these families have gone through, they’re positive for the most part and they’re appreciative of what we’re doing here through operation safe harbor," said Jason McCowen, who also made the trip for Union Bank and Trust.

In the aftermath of their trip, Muhleisen said Union Bank and Trust's donation will go toward mental health care and subsidizing more permanent housing for refugees.

She also said she'll continue to work with Operation Safe Harbor.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

