Uncle Sam Jam brings fireworks and live music to Lincoln

As the first strums of guitars filled the air at Oak Lake Park Sunday evening, people cooled off with sno-cones, munched on funnel cakes and sat under shady trees while waiting for the main event to start: the fireworks.

Casey Keating has lived in Lincoln for several years, but this was her first time attending the Uncle Sam Jam and seeing the annual fireworks display, which was set to music.

"I'm just excited to see the park and watch all of the display," Keating said. "Nebraskans are just amazing at fireworks."

But, the fireworks display wasn't the only attraction for guests.

Sandy Bauer and her friends come every year for the live music. This year funk-rock band, Soul Dawg, took the stage.

"We're here for the music, the food and just a good time," Bauer said. "I just love the live music and being able to sit outside to enjoy it. I really just like the music more than fireworks."

Bauer's cousin, Lisa Bell, drove from Fairbury to be at the event and said the high gas prices didn't affect her decision to make the hour-long trip.

According to Chris Myers, parks operation manager for Lincoln Parks and Recreation, they weren't expecting a large change in attendance numbers because of current high travel and gas prices. This year, the event was set to bring in a total of 20,000 people, he said.

"After being at home for COVID for so long, just being able to be around with everyone again means a lot," Bauer said. "I'm just happy to be here with my friends celebrating."

