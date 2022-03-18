Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain brings the house down

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain isn’t an orchestra at all. It’s a great rock ‘n’ roll cover band that sets itself apart from all the rest by using ukuleles and only ukuleles to bring their smartly arranged versions of songs originated by the likes of Gene Vincent to Lady Gaga to life on stage.

Appearing Friday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts for the second time, the seven-member group mixed in some comedy, a couple English musical hall-inspired numbers and a touch of classic with the rock ‘n’ roll.

In the case of the first-set showstopper, all of those elements came at once. Starting with a line from Handel, the players joined in one by one, each singing a line — in this order — “Fly Me To Moon," then the “Theme from Love Story,” Cat Stevens’ “Wild World,” Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly,” The Eagles’ “Hotel California” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

It should have been a train wreck, but cleverly intertwined lines, superb singing and playing brought the house down.

That was just one of the highlights of the entertaining show. Others, for me, were the funny "Play That Ukulele White Boy,” the first-set closing take on ZZ Top’s “Gimme Some Lovin,” the second-set opener, a very cool, cinematic version of Ennio Morricone’s “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” complete with whistle, and a take on The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” with 35-year group member Dave Suich growling out the vocals that would have made Joe Strummer proud.

The foundation of the orchestra, it rapidly became clear, is the bass of Jonty Banks, who’s played with the likes of Ray Davies, John Mayall and Eric Clapton. With Banks down at the bottom, and distinctly heard on every song, the other ukuleles — baritone, tenor, concert and soprano — are layered on top, most hammering away on the rhythm and central riff and a couple playing leads and flourishes.

Add in the seven-person vocals, sometime harmonies, sometimes gang — with all members singing lead — and you’ve got a unique group that really can deliver on stage.

The 100-minute show ended with one of its highlights, a lovely version of David Bowie’s “Heroes” that made the familiar song touchingly fresh again. That is the best that any cover band can do. And the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain is one of the best, and certainly the most unique and distinctive cover band I’ve ever seen.

