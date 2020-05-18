U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse called Jeremies the worst; Jeremy Wurst begs to differ

Wurst is the owner of a music studio, Coyote Face Recording. He graduated from Lincoln Lutheran High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He’s married.

He says he’s the kind of guy who likes to put himself in the other person’s shoes. Most recently, a U.S. senator’s.

“I imagined him getting up Saturday morning and looking at himself in the mirror and saying, ‘You’re going to knock ’em dead,’ and he did, but not the way he thought.”

There were moments of encouragement and congratulations in the Sasse speech. A shoutout to Nebraska grit and a Larry the Cable Guy “Git-R-Done” moment.

He acknowledged the sweep of the pandemic and how it’s affecting all of our lives and the graduates’ lives in particular — the viewers he assumed were wearing pajama pants with their dress shirts and had wandered downstairs just in time to graduate.

He told them he was proud of them. (Note: We ALL are. Congratulations.) That they had what it took.

But overall, it was hard to know what the senator was thinking as he, ahem, prepared his talk.

Stand-up comedy routine?

Clueless dad trying to be hip?