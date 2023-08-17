Aging Partners will host a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard presentation at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Aging Partners Victory Park, 600 S. 70th St.

The featured presentation will be done by the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, involving rifle drills as well as a performance by the U.S. Navy Band Great Lakes Woodwind Quintet. Sailors who served on the USS Nebraska and the USS Constitution will be at the event to meet with seniors and the general public.

The event is being held alongside the Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Aug. 26 and 27 to celebrate Navy Week. Navy Week runs from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27. Its goal is to create a closer connection between U.S. Navy sailors and American civilians.

The demonstrations and presentations throughout the week will feature 50 sailors who will connect with members of the Lincoln community. The presentation will be open and free to the public, and refreshments will be served.

