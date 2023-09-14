The Arbor Day Foundation recently received a $50 million donation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to plant trees in communities in need across the country.

The money comes from the Inflation Reduction Act passed in the summer of 2022, which dedicated nearly $6 billion to clean energy initiatives — $1.5 billion of which was specifically for increasing access to trees and green spaces in disadvantaged communities, according to a news release.

The foundation will operate as a national pass-through partner, delivering funds to community-based organizations and nonprofits across the country. In addition to tree planting, the money also may be used for capacity building and community engagement work, the news release said.

The foundation, which has planted more than 500 million trees worldwide since it was founded 51 years ago, wasn't the only Nebraska-based recipient of money from the act.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum received $10 million, the Nebraska Forest Service was awarded $1.88 million and the City of South Sioux City got $1 million in funding.

South Sioux City, located in northeast Nebraska, will use the money to help reestablish a multigeneration tree canopy by planting trees in neighborhoods throughout the city, educating the community on the importance of trees and removing dead or diseased trees.

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum is set to use its donation to implement a program in Nebraska's disadvantaged communities what will help plant more trees, remove dead ones and improve tree industry workforce development.