You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Census workers begin going door-to-door in Lincoln today, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

U.S. Census workers begin going door-to-door in Lincoln today, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
US Census 2020

Residents have begun receiving the U.S. Census Bureau's request for information receiving letters with a census identification number to answer questions about their households online. The paperwork states they will send a Census Bureau interviewer if residents don't fill out the online questionnaire. 

 JOHN ROARK, Associated Press

Lincoln police say U.S. Census workers will start going door to door this week, reaching out to those who haven't already responded online or by mail.

Officer Erin Spilker said the workers will have an official ID badge, a shoulder bag with a Census logo on it and a computer and tablet, and they will work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

They'll ask questions like whether the resident owns or rents, how many people live in the home and their ages, gender and ethnicity. 

Lincoln tops in country in Census response

They won't ask for a Social Security number, bank information or any monetary donations and don't represent anyone from a political party. 

Spilker said to be aware that in the past some have tried to scam people under the guise of being a Census worker. 

Lincoln police to ramp up back-to-school traffic enforcement
Airport gas station robbed Sunday evening by man with a knife, police say
Lancaster County judges make adjustments to hold jury trials during pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News