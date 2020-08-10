U.S. Census workers begin going door-to-door in Lincoln today, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say U.S. Census workers will start going door to door this week, reaching out to those who haven't already responded online or by mail.

Officer Erin Spilker said the workers will have an official ID badge, a shoulder bag with a Census logo on it and a computer and tablet, and they will work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

They'll ask questions like whether the resident owns or rents, how many people live in the home and their ages, gender and ethnicity.

They won't ask for a Social Security number, bank information or any monetary donations and don't represent anyone from a political party.

Spilker said to be aware that in the past some have tried to scam people under the guise of being a Census worker.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.