U.S. 77 traffic signal at Saltillo Road to go dark later this month

State transportation officials said construction at the U.S. 77 interchange with the new South Beltway has progressed to the point that the traffic signal at Saltillo Road can be removed.

Weather permitting, officials said the signal will go dark Aug. 15, at which point southbound U.S. 77 traffic will access Saltillo Road by following a designated crossover to the new permanent exit ramp.

Traffic bound for southbound U.S. 77 will follow the permanent ramp extending south from the new Saltillo Road roundabout at Shrine Way.

For now, U.S. 77 traffic through the new interchange will continue to flow in single lanes. But removal of the traffic signal and the temporary Saltillo Road intersection will allow construction to move forward on the permanent traffic lanes that will eventually connect U.S. 77 with the new expressway.

The 11-mile-long connection with Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln — long pitched as a way to keep big-rig traffic from clogging a main artery through the city — will open by May 1 of next year.

