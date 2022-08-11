Two years late, Jamey Johnson to play Lincoln on the Streets Friday

If everything had gone as planned Jamey Johnson would have played Lincoln on the Streets in 2020.

But, like much in the pandemic, things didn’t go as planned and the outlaw country heir saw his Lincoln show postponed to June 2021 show, then moved from Centennial Mall and M streets to Pinewood Bowl.

There, it became Lincoln’s first major concert of the year, drawing 4,400 to the Pioneers Park amphitheater.

Thursday, Johnson is scheduled to play the Grand Ole Opry, then he’ll jump in the bus to roll back to Lincoln for a makeup date of sorts, playing Lincoln on the Streets, the first show on a late summer/early fall tour that won’t wrap until the end of October.

That show very well could be newsworthy for the simplest of reasons: Johnson might play a new song. He hasn’t released an album of original music in a dozen years. But he’s played the unreleased “21 Guns” at a couple of recent shows.

“I don’t do new songs very often,” Johnson told the crowd at Montana’s Big Sky Festival last month “I wrote one a couple of weeks ago. It’s about an old friend of mine in the Marine Corps.”

It remains to be seen if “21 Guns” will be on Friday’s setlist. But it's certain that the show will include his classics, like the 2008’s award-winning “In Color,” along with a bunch of well-selected covers that pay homage to country’s great songwriters and his outlaw heroes, and keep their music alive.

“Townes Van Zandt’s not around anymore to sing his songs, so somebody’s got to sing them,” Johnson said, according to Saving Country Music. “Vern Gosdin, he’s not here today. Neither is Merle Haggard and neither is George Jones. And without people like me out there covering those songs, they just stop. If nobody was singing Johnny Cash, there’s a whole generation that would grow up without Johnny Cash. And if you ask me, that’s not going to be a good world.”

The burly, bearded 47-year-old Alabaman rightfully considers himself to be the heir to Haggard and Waylon Jennings and, as a songwriter, Kris Kristofferson. In his two decades in the country industry, he has assumed their outlaw mantle.

Moving from Montgomery to Nashville about 20 years ago, Johnson, like Willie Nelson, first got noticed as a songwriter, penning “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “I Got My Game On” for Trace Adkins. But, again like Willie, his initial album fizzled and he got dropped from BNA Records.

Then came “That Lonesome Song.” Initially self-released only on the internet, the 2008 album captured Johnson’s deep baritone and captivating songwriting, got him signed by Mercury Nashville and generated the top-10 hit “In Color.”

Johnson followed that critically acclaimed record two years later with “The Guitar Song,” a two-album set that revisited classic country themes, balancing them with covers of Keith Whitley and Kristofferson — another indicator of where Johnson comes from.

Two years later came “Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran,” on which Johnson rounded up the likes of Haggard, Nelson, George Strait and Emmylou Harris to pay tribute to the late writer of “Make the World Go Away,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “A-11.”

Not surprisingly, given his recording recalcitrance and soft-spoken independent streak, Johnson wore out his welcome at Mercury. Leaving the major label for one he owns, Big Gassed Records, he’s released a couple of singles since 2015.

That, he told Rolling Stone in 2021, is because his shows now stand in for albums he hasn’t made.

“It’s almost like that little two-hour session on the stage has taken the place of making a record for me because every night, it’s a record,” Johnson told Rolling Stone last year. “My shows vary. I’ll do whatever comes to mind at a show, whether it’s something new or some cover.”

That’s just what Johnson has done when he made his Lincoln debut at the Bourbon Theatre in 2016, opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2018 and at Pinewood last year, where he and his 10-piece band delivered one of the top 2021 shows in Lincoln and the best I’ve seen from him.

Blackberry Smoke will open Friday’s 7 p.m. show. Admission at the gate is $45.