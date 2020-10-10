Two West A Street projects expected to be completed by 2022

Two West A Street projects are expected to be completed within the next two years, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

The first project, known as Project A, is scheduled to be completed in summer 2021 and extends from Southwest 23rd Street east to Southwest Fifth Street. The second street project, Project B, is scheduled for spring through winter 2022. It extends from the west city limits near Southwest 36th Street east to the Southwest 23rd Street intersection.

The street projects include new pavement, roundabout intersections, handicap-accessible sidewalks, a multi-use trail, utility installation and relocation, street lighting, concrete pads at bus stops and new driveway connections.

Liz Elliott, LTU's director, said the projects were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and utility challenges.

“The new timeline will give LTU an opportunity to finalize the additional right-of-way requirements, utility relocations and roundabout to help meet traffic demands,” Elliott said. “Once both West A Street projects are complete, this street improvement opportunity will offer a better transportation system, roundabouts to keep traffic flowing, increased safety, and a smooth and enjoyable ride for drivers."