Two new snow leopard cubs will soon be joining the Asian Highlands exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
The zoo announced the birth of the two cubs, one male and one female, on Monday. The pair of cubs, who will be named during a zoo fundraiser Friday, were born on May 22. At 1 month old, both cubs weighed just over 5 pounds.
The cubs' parents, Pasha and Rosemary, have been at the zoo since 2012 and 2015, respectively. This isn't the pair's first cub, either. The two snow leopards had a cub named Victoria in 2017 who now lives at the Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, Michigan.
Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conversation of Nature's Red List.