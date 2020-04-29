Two roads, lanes of U.S. 77 will close for South Beltway work

×
The early phases of South Beltway construction will cause road closings beginning Friday.
In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said the inside lanes of northbound and southbound U.S. 77 will be closed near Saltillo Road beginning Friday.
And next week, South 38th and South 68th streets will close between Saltillo and Bennet roads.
Construction on the South Beltway, a new 11-mile link between U.S. 77 and Nebraska 2, will continue through 2023.
