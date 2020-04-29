You are the owner of this article.
Two roads, lanes of U.S. 77 will close for South Beltway work
Two roads, lanes of U.S. 77 will close for South Beltway work

South Beltway

A drone photograph shows early phases of construction along U.S. 77 near Saltillo Road where it will intersect with the new South Beltway.

The early phases of South Beltway construction will cause road closings beginning Friday.

In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said the inside lanes of northbound and southbound U.S. 77 will be closed near Saltillo Road beginning Friday.

South Beltway, Lincoln City Limits

And next week, South 38th and South 68th streets will close between Saltillo and Bennet roads.

Construction on the South Beltway, a new 11-mile link between U.S. 77 and Nebraska 2, will continue through 2023.

South Beltway Designs

The South Beltway interchange with U.S. 77 southwest of Lincoln will include access ramps to Saltillo Road. Work on the interchange will begin later this spring. 
South Beltway project clears financial obstacle, remains on schedule for 2023 opening

PhotoFiles: Highway 2 through Lincoln

