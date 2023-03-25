Two residents were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a house fire just east of Lincoln High School, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp.

Emergency crews received a call shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday reporting a fire at 450 S. 25th St. The fire started in an upstairs bedroom and quickly spread throughout the house, Bopp said.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that at least one victim was in critical condition, but Bopp did not confirm the status of the victims.

Upon arrival, rescue crews evacuated all but two of the home's residents, along with a few pets, according to Bopp. The crew reentered the house to rescue the two victims, who were transported to the hospital. It's unclear how many residents were home at the time of the fire.

After extinguishing the fire, Lincoln Fire and Rescue identified multiple animals trapped inside. Animal control arrived on-site and took in a cat for emergency care, and emergency scanner traffic reported that the crew found deceased dogs in the house.

Bopp said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the house is uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping to relocate the victims of the fire, according to Bopp.

This is a developing story, stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Photos: Crews practice rescue techniques on icy Holmes Lake