Two residents were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a house fire at 450 S. 25th St.
Landon Wirt
Two residents were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a house fire just east of Lincoln High School, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp.
Emergency crews received a call shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday reporting a fire at 450 S. 25th St. The fire started in an upstairs bedroom and quickly spread throughout the house, Bopp said.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that at least one victim was in critical condition, but Bopp did not confirm the status of the victims.
Upon arrival, rescue crews evacuated all but two of the home's residents, along with a few pets, according to Bopp. The crew reentered the house to rescue the two victims, who were transported to the hospital. It's unclear how many residents were home at the time of the fire.
After extinguishing the fire, Lincoln Fire and Rescue identified multiple animals trapped inside. Animal control arrived on-site and took in a cat for emergency care, and emergency scanner traffic reported that the crew found deceased dogs in the house.
Bopp said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the house is uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping to relocate the victims of the fire, according to Bopp.
This is a developing story, stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Photos: Crews practice rescue techniques on icy Holmes Lake
Trainees from Union College and local fire departments carry a rescue craft to the water during a surface ice rescue technician course on Friday at Holmes Lake.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
ICE TRAINING
Tell Hanes (left) of the Waverly Fire Department and Southeast Rural Fire's Trey Wayne jump over freezing water to high-five while practicing surface ice rescues Friday at Holmes Lake. "We try to run these trainings for both our students and local first responders to make sure they are ready in case anything real happens," said Andrew Saunders, of the International Rescue and Relief program at Union College. To see more photos, point your smartphone camera at the QR code and tap the link.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Yve Ellis Lahav, a student in the International Rescue and Relief program at Union College, pulls a trainee onto a rescue craft during an exercise on Friday at Holmes Lake.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Participants in a training exercise on Friday pull classmates out of the freezing water at Holmes Lake. The International Rescue and Relief program at Union College organized the surface ice training for students and local fire departments.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Union College student Caleb Bonilla (top left) pulls Waverly Fire and Rescue's Tell Hanes aboard a rescue craft during a training exercise on Friday at Holmes Lake.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Southwest Rural Fire & Rescue's Jacob Smith reacts as he splashes down into freezing cold water during a surface ice rescue training course on Friday at Holmes Lake.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Union College Student Caleb Bonilla (top) pulls Waverly Fire and Rescue's Tell Hanes aboard a rescue craft during a surface ice rescue training course on Friday at Holmes Lake.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Southwest Fire & Rescue's Jacob Smith is helped out of the water by Waverly Fire's Tell Hanes (right) during a surface ice rescue training course on Friday at Holmes Lake.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Union College student Caleb Bonilla (left) helps Southwest Fire & Rescue's Jacob Smith onto a floatation device during a surface ice rescue training course on Friday at Holmes Lake.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trainees from local fire and rescue departments practice surface ice rescues on Friday at Holmes Lake.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trainees from local fire and rescue departments practice surface ice rescues during a training course on Friday at Holmes Lake.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Southeast Rural Fire's Trey Wayne (left) attaches ice cleats to his boots during a training exercise on Friday at Holmes Lake.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at lwirt@journalstar.com or 402-473-7326.
