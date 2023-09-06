Two people were taken to a local hospital after a crash Wednesday evening near the intersection of South 52nd Street and Normal Boulevard, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The four-vehicle crash occurred just before 6 p.m. and shut down Normal Boulevard from Myrtle Street to South 52nd Street. Two vehicles were seen with heavy damage.

LPD confirmed two people were hospitalized — a female with minor injuries and a man with unknown injures. No one was else was hospitalized.

A cause of the crash was not known Wednesday evening.

These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities. These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities.