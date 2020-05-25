Two novels and a work of nonfiction: 2020 One Book - One Lincoln finalists announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The pandemic prevented the usual unveiling at the dock of The Mill Monday morning, but it couldn’t stop the Memorial Day tradition of announcing the One Book – One Lincoln finalists:

And the three remaining titles in the 19th annual community-wide reading event are:

“Dear Edward,” a novel by Ann Napolitano, tells the story of 12-year-old Edward Adler, the only survivor of a plane crash that killed 191 people -- including his family.

“Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” a work of nonfiction by journalist John Carreyou, chronicles the rise and fall of Theranos, once a $9 billion biotech startup and now the subject of criminal charges and an HBO documentary.

“The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett’s eighth novel and a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for fiction, follows for five decades the lives of a brother and sister who were forced to leave their childhood mansion by their stepmother.

The books are available in print, compact disc, downloadable audio and ebook formats and can be borrowed by placing reservations through the library catalog at lincolnlibraries.org.