Two Nobel Peace Prize winners and a former foreign policy expert are this year's E.N Thompson Forum speakers.
The speakers, Nadia Murad, Leymah Gbowee and Farah Pandith, will talk about the importance of global human rights.
All the speeches begin at 6 p.m. and will be at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
* Murad, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, will speak Sept. 17. Murad, whose family members were killed by the Islamic State group, is an advocate for survivors of sexual violence and genocide. She was beaten and raped by IS and escaped to a refugee camp. She then co-founded Nadia's Initiative to encourage governments and other organizations to rebuild the Yazidi homeland.
* Another Nobel Peace Prize winner, Gbowee, will speak Oct. 1 and discuss women's rights and advocacy. She serves as an executive director of the Women, Peace and Security Program at Columbia University’s Earth Institute. Originally from Liberia, Gbowee encouraged Christian and Muslim women to work together. Her initiative is credited with sparking an end to the country's civil war in 2003.
* A former diplomat, Pandith will speak Oct. 8. She served under three presidents, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. As a foreign policy strategist, Pandith traveled to different Muslim communities around the world to discuss with youth how to develop an initiative to counter violent extremism.
More information on event summaries and each of the speakers can be found at enthompson.unl.edu.
Tickets are free and can be ordered online at the E.N. Thompson Forum website, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Established in 1988, the E.N. Thompson Forum annually brings prominent speakers from all over the world to discuss and promote international and public policy issues.