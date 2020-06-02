Two more prison workers test positive for COVID-19
Two more prison workers test positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
Two more employees with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have tested positive for the coronavirus, Director Scott R. Frakes announced Tuesday.

The staff members work at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Both are self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to other employees and inmates. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with them will be required to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

Tuesday's cases brings the number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 16.

