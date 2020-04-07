Two more Nebraskans die of coronavirus, bringing state's total to 11

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska's coronavirus death toll has risen to 11 after two deaths Tuesday.

A Hall County woman in her 60s has died of the coronavirus. The Central District Health Department said the woman, the second COVID-19 death reported in Hall County, was hospitalized.

Hall County has been hard hit by the coronavirus, trailing only Douglas County in the number of confirmed cases and reported deaths.

Later Tuesday, Douglas County Health Department announced the county's fifth death and second at the Douglas County Health Center. The woman, who was hospitalized after contracting the virus, was in her 90s and had underlying health conditions.

As of Tuesday evening, Nebraska local health departments reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

The department also reported that the number of cases in Nebraska has risen to 447, up from 412 Monday night. The state says there are 34 confirmed cases in Lancaster County.

The health department said there are currently 112 people being monitored locally because of their travel or exposure history, and there are currently 17 COVID-19 test results pending.

