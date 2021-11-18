The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.

The deaths were a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated and one death that previously hadn't been captured in the tracking system. The death occurred in January and was a woman in her 60s who was not hospitalized and unvaccinated.

The Health Department reported 253 lab-confirmed cases Thursday, the highest daily total this year. There are 90 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, 52 from Lancaster County (three on ventilators) and 38 from outside the county (nine on ventilators). That includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.