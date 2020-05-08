Two more Corrections workers test positive for coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two more Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, Director Scott Frakes announced Friday.

Both are employed at the State Penitentiary and are self-isolating at home.

To date, seven Corrections employees have contracted COVID-19, but no inmates have tested positive.

Anyone who may have had close contact with the two employees will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

