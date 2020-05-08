Two more Corrections workers test positive for coronavirus

Two more Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, Director Scott Frakes announced Friday.
Both are employed at the State Penitentiary and are self-isolating at home.
To date, seven Corrections employees have contracted COVID-19, but no inmates have tested positive.
Anyone who may have had close contact with the two employees will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.