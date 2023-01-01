 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Two men shot at party in Lincoln; one in critical condition

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Police Capt. Todd Kocian said officers were called to a house in the 3000 block of Vine Street around 3 a.m. Sunday on a report of gunshots.

Lincoln parolee accused of shooting in Belmont neighborhood in November
Hickman man arrested for second time this month on stalking allegations

When they got there, they found two men who had been shot. Kocian said a 26-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition, while a 27-year-old man was treated and released.

He said officers believe the men were at a social gathering where some sort of disturbance broke out, leading to the shooting.

Kocian said officers were still at the scene processing evidence as of 11 a.m. He did not have any information to release on possible suspects.

Woman facing felonies for series of fraudulent cash advances at Lincoln casino, police say
$15,000 worth of equipment stolen from Lincoln business vehicle

 

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News