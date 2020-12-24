 Skip to main content
Two long-term care residents latest to die of coronavirus in Lancaster County
Two more Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19.

In a news release on Christmas Eve, city officials noted the deaths of a man and woman, both in their 80s and residents of long-term care facilities. 

The county's death toll now stands at 146. The 193 new coronavirus cases raised the county's total to 21,654.

The positivity rate for tests returned in Lancaster County this week has dropped to 24.4%.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

