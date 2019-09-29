A project to test a new type of clear asphalt sealant made from soybeans is scheduled to close streets in two different areas of Lincoln from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
The closures are:
* North 56th Street from Huntington to Madison avenues.
* West Custer Street from Northwest Gary to Northwest 12th streets.
Afternoon student pick-up from Fredstrom Elementary School may be impacted depending on the project timing. On-street parking is prohibited on West Custer Street during this work.
To apply the sealant, the street must be dry, so the project is weather dependent. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to residences will be maintained.
The sealant project is a cooperative demonstration between the City, Bargen Incorporated, University of Nebraska Lincoln, Nebraska Soybean Board, United Soybean Board and Agricultural Utilization Research Institute. This sealant is similar to other asphalt sealants currently used, and is intended to stabilize and preserve the asphalt and extend the life of the driving surface. Because this is a demonstration project, there is no cost to the City.