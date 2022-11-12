 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Lincoln men hospitalized after collision at 70th and O Streets Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln man in his 20s was extracted from his car and taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries after he was hit by a truck early Saturday morning at the intersection of 70th and O Streets, according to a press release from Lincoln Police. 

Lincoln Police were dispatched to the scene at 2:16 a.m. Saturday, where police were told an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu, according to the release. Lincoln Fire and Rescue utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu.

The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries. Police said they are not identifying either driver at this time. 

The intersection at 70th and O Streets was closed until around 8:30 a.m. Saturday as police investigated the crash. 

The Lincoln Police Department is asking ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call their non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

Assistant digital editor

Rachel Adamson, a Northwest Missouri State University alumna, joined the Journal Star in May 2022 as an assistant digital editor after a stint on the social team at the Tampa Bay Times.

