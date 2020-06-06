Two interns join Journal Star staff

Sofia Saric, a Los Angeles native, joins the Journal Star as a reporting intern. She is a senior journalism major at Boston University and has previously written stories for The Boston Globe. She also was a reporter at The Daily Free Press in Boston and Spindle Magazine in London.

Kenneth Ferriera, a Cheyenne, Wyoming native, joins the Journal Star as a photo intern. He is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in journalism and broadcasting. Previously, he photographed for The Daily Nebraskan, Cedar County News, and the Omaha World-Herald. Ferriera also recently took third place in the national Hearst Photojournalism competition, an annual event held for college students.