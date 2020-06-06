Two interns join Journal Star staff

A reporting intern and a photo intern have recently joined the Lincoln Journal Star newsroom.
Sofia Saric, a Los Angeles native, joins the Journal Star as a reporting intern. She is a senior journalism major at Boston University and has previously written stories for The Boston Globe. She also was a reporter at The Daily Free Press in Boston and Spindle Magazine in London.
Kenneth Ferriera, a Cheyenne, Wyoming native, joins the Journal Star as a photo intern. He is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in journalism and broadcasting. Previously, he photographed for The Daily Nebraskan, Cedar County News, and the Omaha World-Herald. Ferriera also recently took third place in the national Hearst Photojournalism competition, an annual event held for college students.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.