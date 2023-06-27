A pair of housing developments in Eagle have been put on hold, with another being reduced in scope, according to city treasurer Nick Nystrom.

Two of the developments, which would have seen the construction of residential homes and a few commercial lots south of U.S. 34 and east of Eagle Elementary School, are being delayed as the city and developers navigate turbulent economic conditions.

"The interest rates went up (and) the economy kind of got a little funny there for a while," Nystrom said.

The other development, which was originally planned to be a 130-unit affordable housing project, has been scaled down significantly.

While McCune Development is nearly ready to begin construction, manager Michelle Zimmerman said the area doesn't currently provide the opportunity for a groundwater source. That may force the developer to split the project into 36 acre-and-a-half lots that would be hooked up to Eagle water mains, which would require them to be extended.

"The feeling that we got from the village of Eagle (was that they weren't) ready to do that big of a development," Zimmerman said. "We've just noticed the need for those one-acre lots."

Zimmerman predicted the water main extension process to take until the fall, at which point construction of the housing development should begin.

According to Nystrom, the timeline for the other two developments is still up in the air. The latter, which is being managed by Realtor Ben Bleicher, would entail a combination of commercial lots along the highway as well single-family and townhomes to the south.

"From a personal standpoint, that's the one I'm most excited about," Nystrom said. "(Townhomes are) a pretty high demand for folks out here as well."

The proposed development farther east, purchased by Jim and Jeff Buel of Buel Trucking Inc., was intended to add more affordable housing, much like the original plan for McCune's development. Currently, the land is being leased out for farming while the Buel brothers wait out the unpredictable economy.

Despite the recent setback, Nystrom said he sees the town as "destined" to become the next area of growth around Lincoln, much like Waverly and Hickman before it. The towns have seen population growth of roughly 150% and 75% respectively since 2000.

"I think that's currently on our horizon, too," Nystrom said. "It's kind of exciting."

