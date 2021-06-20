Two Bennet middle schoolers build disc golf course

Many middle schoolers might simply sit and wonder why their town doesn't have a disc golf course. But 14-year-old John Hippen and 12-year-old Owen Ramaekers decided to do something about it.

After a flurry of paperwork, committee meetings, concrete pouring and landscaping, the town of Bennet has a new course, which opened on Saturday.

The nine-hole course located at Whispering Pines Park was built with a $2,000 grant from the Bennet Area Community Foundation Fund. The boys also collected money from the community and received a matching $2,000 grant from the Nebraska Community Foundation.

“The community of Bennet was unbelievable with their support of the boys on this project," said Julie Hippen, John's mother.

Ramaekers said he got interested in disc golf through a cousin in Hastings last August, and while he found courses in Waverly and Lincoln, he wanted a course that was closer to home. He introduced the game to John Hippen, who took the idea to his mother.

The boys took a proposal for a six-hole course to the village board, which approved it and eventually allowed them to build nine holes. The course is designed to avoid crossing the bike and walking paths in the park, John Hippen said, and is spaced out throughout the small park.