Two arrests made in fatal stabbing case
Lincoln Police have made two arrests in connection to a homicide that occurred early last Sunday at an apartment in the 2000 block of Orchard Street. 

Krysean Reynolds, 19, and Makayla Fell, 20, were arrested for accessory to a felony. Capt. Todd Kocian said more information would available Monday. 

Police arrived at the apartment at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to find a friend performing CPR on Edward Varejcka. Officers took over until rescue workers arrived, but were unable to save Varejcka, who was pronounced dead at 4:09 a.m. 

Investigators spent much of Sunday processing the crime scene and talking with witnesses. They also recovered a knife in the apartment.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister said there were at least three people in the apartment, including Varejcka, when intruders came in and attacked him. A fourth man, who lived at the apartment, was outside.

Police logo 2014
