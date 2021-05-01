 Skip to main content
Two-alarm fire causes $275,000 in damage to home in Hartley neighborhood
Crews from as many as nine Lincoln Fire and Rescue rigs responded to a two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at a house near 31st and Q streets at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

One person was in the house when the fire started but was able to exit the house before first responders arrived, a battalion chief said. 

The fire damaged both the ground level and upper level of the home, with initial estimates of $275,000 in losses.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Saturday morning. 

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

