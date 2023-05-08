Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced the birth of two cotton-top tamarin babies, born to mom Challa and dad Emison.

The twins were born on April 14.

Cotton-top tamarins live in groups of eight to 18 individuals with one dominant breeding pair. The rest of the troop is made up of offspring and a few subordinates, and the troop helps care for the infants.

Challa and Emison will both help care for the infants, taking turns carrying them for about six months. The pair is also parents to Doug, a 1-year-old female cotton-top tamarin.

It’s too early to determine the sex of the two babies, so names haven't been chosen.

Guests can visit the twins and the rest of the cotton-top tamarin troop in the Animal Kingdom Building.

Cotton-top tamarins are a critically endangered species, meaning they face an extremely high risk of extinction. There are only about 6,000 individuals left in the wild.

“The birth of these cotton-top tamarin twins is incredibly important for animal conservation efforts as we see the population of this critically endangered species continue to decrease,” said Evan Killeen, Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO.

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan Program.

